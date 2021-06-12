Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.55.

ABX stock opened at C$28.24 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

