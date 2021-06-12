Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

