RF Industries (RFIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RFIL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.04.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
