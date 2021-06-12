RF Industries (RFIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RFIL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,598 shares of company stock worth $51,995 and sold 7,617 shares worth $51,185. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

