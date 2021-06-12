Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

TSHA stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $929.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

