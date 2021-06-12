CIBC Raises Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.32.

TCN stock opened at C$13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$13.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.0427502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last ninety days.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

