Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.850 EPS.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $186.42. 660,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,559. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $130.99 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.89.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

