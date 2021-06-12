Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$24.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.22.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.21. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$13.08 and a 1-year high of C$26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

