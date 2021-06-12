Raymond James Raises Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.35

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

TV opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$237.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

