Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$42.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.53.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.05 billion and a PE ratio of -46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$40.31.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

