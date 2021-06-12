Maxim Group Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

TMTNF opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.79. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

