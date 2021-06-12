Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 370 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 370 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 342.38.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

