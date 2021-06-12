Morgan Stanley Trims Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Target Price to $64.00

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BF/B stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.78.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

