Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $112.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

NYSE:OXM opened at $106.08 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

