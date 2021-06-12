Zacks: Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $90.02 on Friday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

