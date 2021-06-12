Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,990. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,175 shares of company stock worth $175,666. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

