Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

PI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ PI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.79. 76,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41. Impinj has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

