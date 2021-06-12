Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Trading Up 0.1%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 11 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

