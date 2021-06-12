Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.88. 403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,486,000.

