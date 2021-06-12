API3 Hits Market Capitalization of $33.14 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. API3 has a total market cap of $33.14 million and $11.97 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00006798 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00761064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00084611 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

