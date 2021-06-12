Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report sales of $562.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the highest is $569.10 million. Splunk posted sales of $491.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. 1,618,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,362. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

