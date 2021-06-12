Zacks: Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report sales of $44.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.10 million to $44.64 million. Transcat posted sales of $38.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $187.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.71 million to $189.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.24 million, with estimates ranging from $196.76 million to $199.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21. Transcat has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Transcat by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Transcat by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

