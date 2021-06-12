Massnet (MASS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a market capitalization of $21.48 million and $1.60 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Massnet has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00101475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00761064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,769,308 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

