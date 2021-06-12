Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post sales of $295.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $173.56. 817,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,817. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

