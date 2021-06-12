Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. 98,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.