RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Trading Down 0.2%

RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. 141,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 681,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGB. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,060,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,054,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,909,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,095,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

