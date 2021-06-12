GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $56,915.26 and $11.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1,060% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

