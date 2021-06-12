$246.13 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce sales of $246.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $248.40 million. Yelp posted sales of $169.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,620 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 362,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,841. Yelp has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -271.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

