Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report sales of $32.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.45 million to $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $131.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

DLNG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 33,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,332. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $98.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

