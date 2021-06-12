$105.95 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce sales of $105.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $86.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. 2,085,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,779. The company has a market cap of $771.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.39. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.