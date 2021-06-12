Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) were down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.2522 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

