$164.09 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report $164.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.60 million and the highest is $180.60 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $114.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $642.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $704.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $571.67 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $604.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 238,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

