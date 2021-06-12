Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.00. 20,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 92,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

