Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AMEH traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,963. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

