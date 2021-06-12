MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.05 million-381.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.39 million.

NYSE MNSO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. 493,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,948. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

