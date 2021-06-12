HYCON Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $265,378.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 72.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00084040 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,823,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,823,529 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

