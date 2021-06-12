Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.31 Billion

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report sales of $33.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.51 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $21.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $144.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.15 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $174.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.49 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

BABA stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $211.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,774,227. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $572.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

