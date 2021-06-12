Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Reaches $4.73 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $30,710.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00155918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00190679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01115130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.48 or 1.00115970 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 69,760,007 coins and its circulating supply is 44,019,610 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

