Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.71 Million

Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $101.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.78 million and the lowest is $99.22 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $388.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,481. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,160,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,920. Chuy’s has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.85 million, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 2.19.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.