Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

Shares of YSG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,763,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,782. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

YSG has been the subject of several research reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

