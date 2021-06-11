Band Protocol Price Tops $6.22 (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.22 or 0.00017444 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $218.72 million and $36.52 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00758060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00084432 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.