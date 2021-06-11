Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

R traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 486,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ryder System by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,324,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

