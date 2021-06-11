Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce $102.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the lowest is $101.52 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $460.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GCMG stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,430. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,528,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,833,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,219,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.