Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $28.41 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $35,774.76 or 1.00410588 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00189561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.01115185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.77 or 0.99885741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

