Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Get Movado Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Movado Group stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 146,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $727.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $1,044,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.