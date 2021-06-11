Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.67 Million

Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $325.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.80 million and the lowest is $324.20 million. Synaptics posted sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synaptics by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $141.22. The company had a trading volume of 288,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,376. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $146.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.