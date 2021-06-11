Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $5.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,987,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
