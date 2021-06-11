Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $5.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,987,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

