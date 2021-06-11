$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Gartner reported sales of $973.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.99. 513,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.75. Gartner has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

