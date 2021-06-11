Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.81 Million

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $160.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $175.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.09. 3,886,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,904. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.