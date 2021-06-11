Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report sales of $160.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $175.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.09. 3,886,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,904. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.