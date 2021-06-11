HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

LON HSBA traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 436.95 ($5.71). The company had a trading volume of 14,061,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,129. The firm has a market cap of £89.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 440.27. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

