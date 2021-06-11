Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Sells $361,000.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00.

Atlanticus stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,757. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $649.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

